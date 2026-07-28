Toronto island airport expansion killed by ‘fringe group,’ Ontario minister says

By Liam Casey Ottawa gave in to the demands of a “fringe group” when it rejected a pitch to expand Toronto’s island airport, Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said Tuesday. He said the province was disappointed by the federal government’s decision to nix Premier Doug Ford’s proposed expansion of the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to allow jets to land and take off from it. The runway is currently too short for jets. Federal Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon rejected the plan last week after 87 per cent of the 87,000 respondents to a public consultation opposed the idea. Sarkaria said the province was “disappointed” by MacKinnon’s decision. “We’ve seen the federal government here listen to a small fringe group in Toronto, but we as the province will continue to push…



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