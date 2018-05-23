Six Nations marks annual “Bread and Cheese”celebration

By: Chris Pimentel Bread and Cheese day has become a lot of things for the community of Six Nations. For some it’s still a historical day, for others it’s a family reunion and that can also mean the community coming together. You had volunteers helping out since 6 a.m. cutting the bread and cheese and you had people outside at 10 a.m. waiting to get their hands on it. But they had to wait for a parade led by the Six For those who don’t know the history of the event, Bread and Cheese started in the 1800’s when Queen Victoria, who did not want her allies the Five Nations or the Haudenosaunee, to go hungry on her birthday, and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy oversaw the distribution. With her death the…



