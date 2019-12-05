Daily
Brantford Police Conducting Shooting Investigation

December 5, 2019 104 views

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Police are continuing to investigate a shooter who fired at a residence late Wednesday night, nearly hitting a sleeping child.

Police report that at approximately 11:15 p.m. on December 4th an unknown person fired multiple shots into the front of a residence on Strawberry Lane. While investigating, police found that several rounds penetrated the second story of the residence, entering the bedroom a two-year-old female who was asleep on her bed. One of the bullets narrowly missed hitting the child.

As the Major Crimes Unit continue the investigation, they are asking the publics assistance. Anyone with information on the incident or anyone with a surveillance video in the area is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jason Sinning the Major Crime Unit at 519- 756-0113 ext. 2265 or Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

