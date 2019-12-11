Anonymous Appeals Committee Calls Election Concerns ‘Irrelevant’

By Justin Lethbridge Writer A second appeal of the 58th General Election has been denied by the Appeals Committee. In an email sent to appellant Alaina VanEvery, the committee said that her concerns were ‘irrelevant’ and said they will not be pursuing a recall of the election or dismissal of Chief Electoral Polling Officer (CEPO) Steve Williams. “This is unacceptable,” VanEvery told Turtle Island News, “ and insufficient. To me if you’re deeming my appeals irrelevant, not my appeals but my concerns are irrelevant, that tells me something. That either you didn’t read it, you didn’t comprehend it or you think that you’re in a position where you control this process and nobody is allowed to question you.” VanEvery questioned the letter. “To me that is offensive as a community…



