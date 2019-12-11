Local News
Woodlands Celebrating the Art of Cornhusk

December 11, 2019 45 views
Frazer Sundowner looks over Elizabeth Doxtator’s work at the exhibit. (Photo by Justin Lethbridge)

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Two Haudenosaunee artists and the ancient art form of corn husk are being displayed and honoured at the Woodland Cultural Centre. The exhibit was officially opened at Woodland on Saturday, December 7th with featured artists Elizabeth Doxtator and Frazer Sundowner on hand. Speaking about the exhibit, Curator at the Woodland Cultural Centre Patricia Deadman said that corn husk is one of the most important and ancient materials used by the Haudenosaunee. “This exhibition really acknowledges and celebrates the corn husk as a real and vital raw material for artistic expression…It’s important to recognize the contribution corn husk has had to Canadians and more importantly Indigenous art history in the context of our material culture, functionality, purpose, sustainability and values.” Elizabeth Doxtator is a well known artist…

