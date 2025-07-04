Minister planning to table First Nations water bill despite provincial opposition

By Alessia Passafiume The federal minister of Indigenous services says her government plans to reintroduce legislation to ensure First Nations’ rights to clean drinking water — despite calls from Alberta and Ontario for it to scrap the bill altogether. Two provincial environment ministers sent a letter to their federal counterpart this week calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government to abandon legislation they see as undermining competitiveness and delaying project development. “Prime Minister Mark Carney has made a commitment to do things differently,” Alberta’s Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz and her Ontario counterpart Todd McCarthy wrote in a June 30 letter to federal Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin. “We are hopeful that this new federal government will move away from policies and legislation that undermine competitiveness, delay project development and disproportionately harm…



