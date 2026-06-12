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Turning Sun Solar Breaks Ground

June 12, 2026 86 views

By Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder Located on the traditional territory of the Ocean Man Nakoda Nation, the Turning Sun Solar project is one of the largest solar photovoltaic (PV) projects in the province of Saskatchewan and one of the largest renewable energy projects currently under construction in Canada. The Turning Sun Solar Project includes 10 percent Indigenous ownership through the partnership with the Ocean Man First Nation. At the groundbreaking ceremony on June 5, MP Terry Duguid, on behalf of the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced $15 million in federal funding for the project provided by the Government of Canada’s Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs). This $4.5-billion program is designed to support the deployment of grid modernization, energy storage…

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