Members of First Nation in northern Ontario to return home after wildfire evacuations

By Rianna Lim Residents of a First Nation in northern Ontario will start returning home Friday after a wildfire threatened the community early last month and forced more than 2,000 people to evacuate, officials said. Sandy Lake First Nation said in a social media post on Tuesday that repatriation will start Friday evening, with security and essential service providers going first to help prepare for the arrival of other residents. The provincial government said Thursday that firefighting crews no longer need pumps and hoses in areas where the fire was sufficiently suppressed, although they continue to put out hot spots in southern and eastern sections of the fire. The fire that threatened Sandy Lake First Nation and Deer Lake First Nation is more than 1,900 square kilometres in size and…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice