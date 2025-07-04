Ontario First Nation slowed down traffic on Trans-Canada Highway over mining laws

By Liam Casey A northern Ontario First Nation has completed a four-day demonstration that slowed down traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway, as it protests fast-tracked federal and provincial legislation designed to speed up mining and development. Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg Chief Louis Kwissiwa says they demonstrated alongside Highway 17 to show their disapproval of the federal Bill C-5 and the provincial Bill 5. The federal legislation that passed recently is designed to speed up major projects deemed to be in the “national interest.” A provincial law goes further and gives cabinet the power to suspend provincial and municipal laws in so-called special economic zones in order to speed up projects such as mines. Both levels of government want to mine the mineral-rich Ring of Fire region but the new laws have sparked…
