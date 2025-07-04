Fire safety game adapted into app

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Children and their families living in northern communities can be smarter and safer when it comes to fire safety, thanks to a new app being developed by a former firefighter. Shane Ferguson, a fire safety and firefighter training specialist with his company, Staying Alive Fire Safety, has developed an app to help Indigenous children and youths learn about fire safety practices that could save their lives and the lives of their families. The app is based on Ferguson’s original award-winning The Great Escape Game that he created in the late 1990s after pulling a child from under a bed in a burning home. The child later died from smoke inhalation. The game, which was accessed on a CD, was released in…
