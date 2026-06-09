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Inuit group calls for overhaul of Nutrition North, poverty reduction frameworks

June 9, 2026 183 views

By Alessia Passafiume The organization representing Inuit in Canada says the federal government program meant to subsidize the high cost of food in the North isn’t working and should be scrapped. The call to shut down Nutrition North is part of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami’s new poverty reduction strategy, released Tuesday. The report says the program has failed to improve food security in Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homelands, and that its fragmented approach is not fully aligned with Inuit priorities. “It’s a scattershot approach in a policy environment that is begging for specific intervention,” ITK president Natan Obed told The Canadian Press. “We want to take back control more of this space and say, ‘If the government of Canada is going to spend a dollar on poverty reduction, on food security,…

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