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New Tŝilhqot’in Radio app brings community voices to listeners everywhere

June 9, 2026 193 views

By Dionne Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews A Tŝilhqot’in grandmother listening to the radio in her language. Youth interviewing Elders and aunties for community podcasts. Tŝilhqot’in people living away from home staying connected on the airwaves through stories, music and language. Those are some of the possibilities Jenny Philbrick sees with the release of Tŝilhqot’in Radio’s new app. Launched by the Tŝilhqot’in National Government (TNG) in April, the app expands access to Tŝilhqot’in Radio, a language and culture-based program that gives listeners around the world access to stories, music, podcasts, community updates and opportunities to hear and learn the Tŝilhqot’in language. Philbrick, executive director of the Tŝilhqot’in National Government, says the app has already generated excitement among community members eager to access language and cultural programming from members both…

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