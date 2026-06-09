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Inuit organization seeks to replace ‘ineffective’ Nutrition North with Inuit-owned co-ops, shipping subsidy

June 9, 2026 220 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) announced several recommendations on June 9 outlining how it wants to replace the Nutrition North federal food subsidy program. Transitioning from grocery stores owned by corporations to Inuit-owned co-ops, regulating the price of groceries and supporting harvesting are among the recommendations. “NNC (Nutrition North Canada) was conceived as an economic development program and has proven ineffective in either improving earnings in the region or making food more affordable,” the ITK report reads. The organization highlighted the Nunavik Federation des cooperatives du Nouveau-Quebec as an example of Inuit communities exercising greater control over their food supply chain. Other models, such as country food stores, could also be part of what replaces Nutrition North, ITK argued. Local reinvestment,…

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