Killer of Niagara winemaker still deemed a threat, board says

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Four years after he killed renowned Niagara winemaker Paul Pender while in the grips of a psychotic episode, Bradley House of Six Nations remains “a significant threat to public safety.” So says the Ontario Review Board, which monitors violent offenders deemed “not criminally responsible” for their actions due to underlying mental disorders. But the board recently granted House permission to attend a 90-day residential substance abuse treatment program outside the forensic psychiatry wing of St. Joseph’s Healthcare in Hamilton, where the 35-year-old has been held in secure custody since the end of his trial for second-degree murder in 2024. House pleaded not guilty, though both sides agreed he killed Pender outside the winemaker’s cottage near Selkirk in Haldimand County in…



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