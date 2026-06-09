SaskPower reschedules major outage affecting northern region

By Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SaskToday.ca, SASKTODAY.ca NORTH — SaskPower has rescheduled a planned power outage that will affect communities across a large portion of northern Saskatchewan, including La Ronge, Candle Lake, Stanley Mission and several First Nations. The outage is now scheduled for June 14 from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will impact customers in Spruce Home, Meath Park, Weirdale, Paddockwood, Christopher Lake, Emma Lake, Candle Lake, Montreal Lake, La Ronge, Stanley Mission, Grandmothers Bay and Narrow Hills Provincial Park. The outage will also affect residents of Little Red River Cree Nation, Wahpeton Dakota Nation and Hall Lake First Nation, along with rural customers in communities north and northeast of Prince Albert extending to Anglin Lake, Little Bear Lake and north to La Ronge. According to…



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