Grand Erie Public Health issues heat alert

July 4, 2025 111 views

The Medical Officer of Health for Grand Erie Public Health  has issued a heat alert for the Grand Erie Public Health region (Brantford-Brant and Haldimand-Norfolk), effective July 5, 2025. Heat Warnings are issued when the daytime temperatures are expected to reach at least 31 degrees Celsius with overnight temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius, or when the humidex is expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius. The warning will remain in effect until a cancellation notice is issued. While everyone is at risk from extreme heat, older adults, infants and young children, people with chronic illnesses, those working outdoors, and those without adequate housing or air conditioning are at greater risk of heat related illnesses. Symptoms of heat stroke and other heat related illnesses include: Dizziness or fainting Nausea or vomiting Headache Rapid breathing and heartbeat Extreme thirst Decreased…

