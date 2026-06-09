Manitoba premier says “Mine, baby, mine” as he signals regulation pullback

By Ian Bickis Manitoba’s premier says he aims to streamline mining regulations to help the industry drive the economy. “Mine, baby, mine. I think that needs to be our motto here in Manitoba,” Wab Kinew said Tuesday at a Manitoba Chambers of Commerce event in Winnipeg. While the Port of Churchill expansion is still his flagship project, Kinew said Manitoba should also be following the resource-based growth model of Saskatchewan. “There’s a lot of interest in advancing mining activity in Manitoba, and I’d just like us to be able to make the most of the resources we have.” He said the NDP government, elected in late 2023, has been focused on health care but that it’s now ready to look at regulations in the resource sector. “We’re now at the…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice