National News
ticker

First Nation in Manitoba declares state of emergency due to drugs, violence

June 12, 2026 98 views

The chief of a northern Manitoba First Nation says her community is so overwhelmed by drugs and the resulting violence that her members live in fear. Sayisi Dene First Nation has declared a state of emergency and called on provincial and federal governments for better policing and mental health and addiction supports. The fly-in community about 325 kilometres north of Thompson sees an RCMP presence about once a month, with two officers travelling there, often for less than a day. Chief Kelly-Ann Thom‑Duck says recent violence has members scared to visit the band office or grocery store, and that previous conversations with the RCMP have led “nowhere.” Premier Wab Kinew says keeping people safe is a “top priority” and that the province will work with the community. An RCMP spokesperson…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Alberta files appeal on court decision to throw out separatist referendum petition

June 12, 2026 75

By Jack Farrell Alberta’s government has filed its appeal of a judge’s decision to quash a…

Read more
National News

Turning Sun Solar Breaks Ground

June 12, 2026 85

By Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder Located on the traditional territory of the…

Read more