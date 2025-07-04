National News
Justice minister wants answers on removal of Saskatchewan’s top Mountie

July 4, 2025 108 views

By Jeremy Simes Saskatchewan’s justice minister says he wants answers on why the RCMP’s commanding officer in the province was abruptly removed. A spokesperson for Tim McLeod’s office says the minister has requested Ottawa provide further information and rationale on the decision involving Rhonda Blackmore. The minister’s office says Blackmore’s dismissal was “surprising and disappointing.” Blackmore abruptly left the job in early June and was replaced by an interim commanding officer until a new one could be selected. Media reports have cited an email from Blackmore saying she was removed due to anonymous complaints against her. The same day she was relieved of her duties, she was hired as a national assistant commissioner of Indigenous and support services for the RCMP. This report by The Canadian Press was first published…

