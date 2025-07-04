Manitoba cabinet minister apologizes for complaints about sign-language interpreter

By Steve Lambert The Manitoba cabinet minister responsible for services for people with disabilities is apologizing for comments she made about a sign-language interpreter. Nahanni Fontaine hosted a celebration for Indigenous women graduates Thursday in Winnipeg, and had a sign-language interpreter on stage with her during her speech. Afterward, while preparing to speak to reporters, Fontaine told one of her staff that she was thrown off by the woman’s presence and that the woman should not have been on stage. The comments were captured and reported on by APTN, the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network. The Opposition Progressive Conservatives called for Fontaine to apologize and said she should be removed as minister responsible for accessibility. Fontaine has issued a statement in which she apologizes and says she was worried about not…



