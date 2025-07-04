‘History in the making’: Emma Morrison reps Canada on world stage

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com CHAPLEAU – When Emma Morrison stepped onto the Miss World stage in India, she wasn’t just representing Canada — she was making history. The 24-year-old from Chapleau Cree First Nation is the first Indigenous woman to represent the country at the international pageant. “It was such a great feeling,” she said in an interview with TimminsToday. “Regardless of the results, I knew that just being there and being present, that’s already history in the making.” Morrison recently competed at the 72nd Miss World Festival in Telangana, India. The pageant ran from May 7 to 31. Although Morrison didn’t place at the competition, which saw nearly 110 contestants from around the globe vying for the crown, she said her sense of pride and fulfillment…
