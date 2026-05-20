Alberta NDP says last-minute petition meeting may signal referendum vote

By Lisa Johnson Alberta’s Opposition says the decision by Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservatives to schedule a last-minute committee meeting suggests the government might be looking for a new way to get a separation question on a fall referendum. A bipartisan legislature committee headed up by the UCP is to meet Wednesday to discuss a pro-Canada petition put forward by former deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk. Lukaszuk gathered more than 400,000 names to force either a legislature vote or a provincewide referendum on keeping Alberta in Canada. The committee has been discussing what to do with his petition. Lukaszuk has said he wants a legislature vote, not a referendum. Smith and her UCP members of the committee have argued that Albertans who signed Lukaszuk’s petition believed they were demanding a referendum…



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