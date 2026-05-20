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Funding boost for adult education evokes emotional response

May 20, 2026 54 views

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press Tears of joy were shed on Tuesday as mature students, teachers and government leaders gathered to celebrate a multimillion-dollar boost for adult education in Manitoba. The 2026-27 earmarks $24.9 million to help adults with interrupted schooling upskill and complete their Grade 12 or equivalency education. It includes $2.5 million in new funding — 10 times the top-up announced in the last budget. Advanced Education and Training Minister Renée Cable called Manitoba’s adult learning centres and literacy programs “a forgotten piece of the puzzle.” Kindergarten-to-Grade 12 and post-secondary institutions have long overshadowed these key programs, Cable said. “We need to make sure that, where K to 12 hasn’t been as successful as it ought to have been — maybe it wasn’t…

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