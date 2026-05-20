Washing ceremony marks settlement of Canadian Tire racial profiling complaint

By Ashley Joannou and Darryl Greer The sounds of Indigenous drums and song bounced off the walls of an East Vancouver banquet hall Tuesday evening as members of British Columbia’s Heiltsuk Nation gathered for a traditional washing ceremony years in the making. Dawn Wilson and her father Richard filed a human rights complaint against Canadian Tire and security company Blackbird Security over a racial profiling incident at a store in Coquitlam. Canadian Tire acknowledged its former employee contravened the human rights code against racial profiling and discrimination when they searched Richard Wilson’s bag in 2020. The ceremony, held at the Croatian Cultural Centre on Commercial Drive, drew dozens to take part in the cultural healing process. Dawn Wilson thanked representatives of both companies for showing up. “We wholeheartedly forgive everything…



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