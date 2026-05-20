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Marathon port project gets $2 million from FedNor

May 20, 2026 44 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com MARATHON — The Town of Marathon’s ambition to build a new commercial port took a big step forward Tuesday with a $2-million funding announcement by local MP Patty Hajdu, Mayor Rick Dumas said. Hajdu, the Liberal MP for Thunder Bay-Superior North and minister responsible for FedNor, announced the funding to help restore a port to Marathon in a news conference at the Lakeview Community Hall. “Major infrastructure projects like the Port of Marathon play a key role in strengthening local economies, connecting communities and creating opportunities for Northern Ontarians,” she said. “Today’s announcement supports local businesses and natural resource development, while delivering lasting economic benefits. It is about building a stronger, more resilient Canada, now and for the future.” The Peninsula Harbour…

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