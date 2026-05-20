Youth suicide prevention shouldn’t hinge on a ride to the city — cabinet minister

By George Lee, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Macleod Gazette No matter how rural, remote, complex or demanding their homelives are, youths at risk of suicide should be able to find support when and where they need it. That ideal underpins a $2-million grant program accepting applications until June 1, Alberta Minister of Children and Family Services Searle Turton told The Macleod Gazette. Myriad programs and options for youth are at most a bus ride away in the big city. But that isn’t true in Fort Macleod, Pincher Creek or “in my neck of the woods,” said Turton, the UCP member representing Spruce Grove-Stony Plain. “The last thing I want to hear about is someone that’s going through their darkest day and they don’t know where to turn to for…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice