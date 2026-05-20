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Moose Hide Campaign Day sparks conversations about Indigenous men, their roles in the community

May 20, 2026 44 views

By  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — As he stood speaking to the crowd gathered at Fort St. John’s Festival Plaza, John Lambert spoke candidly about being a young boy in Oliver, B.C. and his introduction to domestic violence. “I can remember my father chasing my mother down the stairs,” said Lambert,  an Indigenous man whose band roots are near Fort St. James. “I still remember her running down the stairs, screaming, running into the street, calling for the police to be called. They were, and Dad was subsequently arrested.” “The majority of assaults against women today are done by First Nations people, by our own people. Now ask: how did we get here? How did we go from a culture that didn’t even hit our…

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