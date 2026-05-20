Three-week break ahead for Geraldton gas pumps, closest station 35 km away at Long Lake #58 First Nation

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com GERALDTON — Gas pumps in Greenstone’s most populous community will be unavailable for three weeks beginning Monday, May 25. But Iqbal Singh, manager of Wayne’s Esso in Geraldton, says the station’s convenience store will remain open during that time. “Only the gas station will be closed as we will be renovating the gas pumps and (replacing) the tanks,” he told Newswatch on Tuesday. The nearest gas station is about 35 kilometres away in Long Lake #58 First Nation, and there’s one a little farther away in Longlac. Another gas station is in Rocky Bay (Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek), about 100 km from Geraldton. Singh said customers have said they wish the gas bar could remain open during renos “but they think they can…



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