Agnico Eagle’s $3.3B Hope Bay mine moving ahead

By Arty Sarkisian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. is moving ahead with its third gold mine in Nunavut — the Hope Bay gold complex, located 150 kilometres southwest of Cambridge Bay. The board has approved a $3.3-billion investment to develop the site, with “initial production” starting as early as 2030, according to a company news release. “This includes the core infrastructure needed to build and operate safely and reliably in Nunavut,” said CEO Ammar Al-Joundi during Tuesday’s ceremony at the Hope Bay site. Among other upgrades, the work may include building a high capacity processing facility, a 37-megawatt power plant with heat recovery, water management infrastructure and fuel and logistics systems, he said. Once finished, Hope Bay could produce 400,000 to 435,000 ounces of gold…