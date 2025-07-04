Governments put up $17M for wildfire risk reduction in southern Yukon

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News The federal and territorial governments are forking over $17 million for southern Yukon communities to reduce wildfire risk. The federal money — $13.8 million — comes from the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, while the territorial government is contributing $3.2 million. Alongside Sima Road in the Whitehorse South Fuel Break, Yukon minister of environment Nils Clarke announced the money would be going to projects in Teslin, Whitehorse and Haines Junction. Clarke was accompanied by Yukon MP Brendan Hanley and Rebecca Alty, the federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations. The funding will go into two streams, Clarke said. One stream will be to dedicated maintaining and retreating areas where firesmarting has already occurred to “ensure that the areas remain effective at reducing fire…



