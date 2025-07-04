Wheel fell off RCMP trailer, sparking Lytton, B.C., fire that triggered evacuations

By Nono Shen and Brieanna Charlebois -CP-Mounties say a out-of-control wildfire that has triggered evacuations near Lytton, B.C., was caused when a wheel fell off an RCMP trailer in a “tremendously unfortunate” incident. Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said in a statement released Thursday that the “equipment failure” that sparked the Izman Creek fire, about 250 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, happened on Tuesday afternoon on Highway 12. The wildfire began a day after the fourth anniversary of a fire that destroyed most of the village of Lytton, and it has now grown to 155 hectares. Clark said that it appears the right-side wheel of the trailer was “ejected” in the incident that caused a fire in a grass-filled ditch. An officer tried to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher,…



