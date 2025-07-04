National News
ticker

Wheel fell off RCMP trailer, sparking Lytton, B.C., fire that triggered evacuations

July 4, 2025 105 views

By Nono Shen and Brieanna Charlebois -CP-Mounties say a out-of-control wildfire that has triggered evacuations near Lytton, B.C., was caused when a wheel fell off an RCMP trailer in a “tremendously unfortunate” incident. Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said in a statement released Thursday that the “equipment failure” that sparked the Izman Creek fire, about 250 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, happened on Tuesday afternoon on Highway 12. The wildfire began a day after the fourth anniversary of a fire that destroyed most of the village of Lytton, and it has now grown to 155 hectares. Clark said that it appears the right-side wheel of the trailer was “ejected” in the incident that caused a fire in a grass-filled ditch. An officer tried to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Agreement between Hydro-Québec and the Innu is a must for the development of the battery industry

July 4, 2025 112

By Jean-Sol Goulet-Poulin, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa In May 2024, Hydro-Québec and the Innu of Unamen…

Read more
National News

‘History in the making’: Emma Morrison reps Canada on world stage

July 4, 2025 101

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com CHAPLEAU – When Emma Morrison stepped onto the Miss…

Read more