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Temagami First Nation reclaims traditional name

May 13, 2026 120 views

By Sue Nielsen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Temiskaming Speaker BEAR ISLAND – What’s in a name? A great deal if you believe in First Nation language and identity reclamation. The Temagami First Nation has formally acknowledged the restoration of its traditional name to Teme Augama Anishinabek. This name change was completed in a recent community ceremony during the spring equinox held at the Minowaabandan-gamiing Mawanjihidiwining Gathering Hall on Bear Island. The event brought elders, who are the language carriers, leadership, youth and community members all reflecting on the meaning of the new name, its teachings and the responsibilities that come with carrying it forward. Dozens of First Nations in Canada are formally changing their names to reflect indigenous names, helping to restore traditional words and revitalize their languages. This name…

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