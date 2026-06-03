Conservative MP says First Nations votes will be critical in Alberta referendum

By Sarah Ritchie Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Conservative members of Parliament are set to spend their summer break campaigning for Albertans to stay in Canada — and one member of his caucus says he will focus on working with Indigenous leaders to get out the vote. Edmonton Northwest MP Billy Morin said chiefs are doing something “very admirable” in Alberta by fighting for treaties and for Canadian unity. “This one matters. We can’t sit this one out,” he said. Albertans are set to vote in October on whether they want to stay in Canada or prefer to hold a future binding referendum on separating from the country. Poilievre said last month that he and his caucus will be campaigning across Alberta over the summer and encouraging people to stay…



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