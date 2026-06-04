National News
ticker

Minister says Canadian forestry crisis goes beyond Trump tariffs

June 4, 2026 200 views

By Wolfgang Depner Canada’s forestry sector is the trade “canary in the coal mine” as it faces structural challenges that go beyond Trump-era tariffs, says the federal minister responsible for natural resources. Tim Hodgson made that comment Wednesday as he unveiled close to $130 million in funding for 56 forestry-related projects across the country. Hodgson, who is in Langford, B.C., to meet with Canada’s provincial and territorial forest ministers, also released a report suggesting homegrown problems, such as unstable access to fibre and lack of domestic demand that are threatening the industry with an “existential crisis.” He said the additional funding for the industry is on top of the various supports worth $2 billion, which the federal government has announced since August 2025, to help the sector remain competitive and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Canadian Heritage aware of turmoil in Indigenous languages office months before audit

June 4, 2026 226

By The Canadian Press Staff Documents show the Canadian Heritage department was aware of internal strife…

Read more
National News

Documentary about Treaty 8 to be screened in Fort St. John

June 4, 2026 147

By Energeticcity.ca Local Journalism Initiative Reporter FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A screening of a documentary…

Read more