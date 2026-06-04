National News
ticker

Mounties in Saskatchewan resume hunt for suspect in deadly shooting

June 4, 2026 6395 views

The hunt is back on for a suspect in a deadly shooting this week at a remote northern Saskatchewan First Nation, Mounties said Wednesday. It began Monday after a shooting at a home in Pelican Narrows, 500 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon. A 28-year-old woman died at the scene and a man was also taken to hospital with injuries. Two suspects were initially arrested. One was released without charges soon after and, on Wednesday, police said the second person had been let go. At the same time, they released video footage of who they believe to be the suspect. The video depicts a person dressed in black with a black head covering running down a road. RCMP arrested two people after a shooting Monday near the health centre in Pelican Narrows,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Canadian Heritage aware of turmoil in Indigenous languages office months before audit

June 4, 2026 226

By The Canadian Press Staff Documents show the Canadian Heritage department was aware of internal strife…

Read more
National News

Documentary about Treaty 8 to be screened in Fort St. John

June 4, 2026 147

By Energeticcity.ca Local Journalism Initiative Reporter FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A screening of a documentary…

Read more