Mounties in Saskatchewan resume hunt for suspect in deadly shooting

The hunt is back on for a suspect in a deadly shooting this week at a remote northern Saskatchewan First Nation, Mounties said Wednesday. It began Monday after a shooting at a home in Pelican Narrows, 500 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon. A 28-year-old woman died at the scene and a man was also taken to hospital with injuries. Two suspects were initially arrested. One was released without charges soon after and, on Wednesday, police said the second person had been let go. At the same time, they released video footage of who they believe to be the suspect. The video depicts a person dressed in black with a black head covering running down a road. RCMP arrested two people after a shooting Monday near the health centre in Pelican Narrows,…



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