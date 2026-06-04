B.C. extends pause on new mineral claims in northern regions to 2027

The British Columbia government has extended its pause on new mineral rights claim registrations in the northwestern and north-central regions until 2027 due to ongoing land-use planning with First Nations. The Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals says in a statement that the pause, which applies to new mineral and placer claims, was set to expire on Wednesday but has now been extended to Jan. 31 of next year. The province says existing mineral claims are not affected but registration of new claims and for coal licences will remain on hold. The government says in a statement that the orders have been suspended for the completion of work with the Tahltan, Taku River Tlingit and Kaska First Nations, and to allow for engagement with industry, local governments and other parties….



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