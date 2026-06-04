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Nunavut Inuit Heritage Centre in Iqaluit receives another $5 million from Inuit association

June 4, 2026 211 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA) has allocated an additional $5 million to the planned Nunavut Inuit Heritage Centre in Iqaluit, the organization announced on June 3. So far, the Nunavut Inuit Heritage Centre has collected $75 million toward its $175 million price tag, with an additional $50 million needed to help cover the facility’s operating costs. Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., the federal government, and the Government of Nunavut committed to spend $50 million on the centre in March 2025. QIA has allocated $10 million out of the $75 million set aside so far. The facility is being run by the Inuit Heritage Trust, which has a goal of returning 200,000 Inuit belongings, including archaeological artifacts and ethnographic items, back to Nunavut….

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