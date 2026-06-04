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A lawsuit challenges Hawaii homestead leases limited to those with 50% Hawaiian blood

June 4, 2026 219 views

By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher HONOLULU (AP) — A lawsuit filed this week in U.S. court in Honolulu challenges a century-old system that provides one of the most valuable benefits for Native Hawaiians: land at almost no cost. The lawsuit says the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, which sets aside land for those who have at least 50% Hawaiian blood quantum, is unconstitutional. It was filed Monday by the Pacific Legal Foundation on behalf of a man who is not Hawaiian but is described in the lawsuit as a lifelong Hawaii resident. It’s the latest challenge to Native Hawaiian entitlements amid the Trump administration’s pushback against diversity, equity and inclusion policies. Homestead communities across the state have been key to economic self-sufficiency and strongholds of Hawaiian culture and traditions. Those with at…

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