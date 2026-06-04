AFNQL urges the provincial government to abandon Bill 1

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) is urging the Quebec government to withdraw the proposed Quebec constitution. At a meeting in Montreal last Wednesday, the AFNQL’s council of chiefs unanimously reaffirmed that withdrawing Bill 1 is the only acceptable path forward. AFNQL Regional Chief Francis Verreault-Paul argued that the bill would enshrine the “legal erasure” of First Nations within Quebec’s legal framework. “Adopting this bill, in its current or amended form, would amount to constitutionalizing the political and legal erasure of First Nations — move that directly perpetuates the Doctrine of Discovery and is incompatible with any genuine form of reconciliation,” Verreault-Paul said. The Quebec Constitution Act, tabled in the National Assembly last October, aims to codify Quebec’s alleged fundamental values…



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