Federal government announces mining workforce alliance to build ‘talent pipelines’

By Michael MacDonald The federal government has announced a new industry-led alliance aimed at growing the skilled workforce for Canada’s mining industry, which is struggling to fill key jobs. Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu made the announcement Thursday in southwestern Nova Scotia, saying the new body, dubbed the mining and minerals workforce alliance, is part of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s drive to build a more independent economy. “They have a labour shortage … in many areas of the country,” Hajdu said in an interview, referring to the mining industry. “They cannot find the kinds of professionals they need.” The minister said the industry and other skilled trades are also facing “a negative net popularity’ with young people. “These are good quality, solid careers and too few Canadians know about them. Too…



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