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Documentary about Treaty 8 to be screened in Fort St. John

June 4, 2026 146 views

By Energeticcity.ca Local Journalism Initiative Reporter FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A screening of a documentary about of the history of Treaty 8 will be in Fort St. John later this month. The film, ‘Spirit of Treaty 8’ will have two showings on Sunday, June 21st, at the North Peace Cultural Centre. The date coincides with the 125th anniversary of the signing of Treaty 8, which took place in June 1899 and was signed by the Crown and bands in the Lesser Slave Lake area of modern-day Alberta. Geographically, the area of Treaty 8 covers 840,000 kilometres, stretching from northern Saskatchewan to the Northwest Territories. The project was announced in 2025 as a collaboration between the city of Fort St. John and the Treaty 8 Tribal Association, and was produced…

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