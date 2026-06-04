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Canadian Heritage aware of turmoil in Indigenous languages office months before audit

June 4, 2026 225 views

By The Canadian Press Staff Documents show the Canadian Heritage department was aware of internal strife at the Indigenous languages office for months before it launched a financial audit of the organization. Half a dozen sources, including former employees, told The Canadian Press that over the five years of its existence, the arm’s-length Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages has failed to move the needle on strengthening Indigenous languages and supporting research. Instead, they say, the office has focused on extensive travel and hosting one big conference in Ottawa that cost $10 million. They also allege a toxic work environment, bullying, projects left uncompleted and staff quitting in frustration. The sources spoke on the condition they not be named due to fear of reprisals. Similar allegations are outlined in…

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