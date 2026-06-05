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Liberals’ grocery benefit payments start for eligible Canadians today

June 5, 2026 65 views

By Craig Lord One of the federal Liberals’ flagship affordability measures will land in the bank accounts of eligible Canadians starting today. First announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney in January, top-up payments for the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit will start going out today. The program previously was called the GST/HST credit and is usually paid out on a quarterly basis to lower-income households to help them keep pace with the rising cost of living. An estimated 12 million Canadians are eligible for the one-time benefit and amounts vary based on the size of the household, with a single adult with no children getting up to $267 and a couple with two kids receiving a maximum of $533. The one-time top-up payment is worth 50 per cent of the…

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