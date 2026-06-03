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CP NewsAlert: Mounties in Saskatchewan resume hunt for suspect in deadly shooting

June 3, 2026 88 views

Police say the hunt is back on for a suspect in a deadly shooting this week on a remote northern Saskatchewan First Nation. Mounties arrested two people after the shooting Monday near the health centre in Pelican Narrows, 500 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon. Officers had found two people shot on a road. A woman, identified as being 28, died at the scene, and a man was taken to hospital. The first suspect was released soon after, and RCMP now say their second suspect has been let go without charges. Mounties are distributing video footage of a person they believe is the shooter, dressed in black with a black head covering running down a road. More coming….

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