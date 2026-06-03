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Minister won’t say when he ordered audit of Indigenous languages office

June 3, 2026 108 views

By The Canadian Press Staff Canadian Heritage Minister Marc Miller won’t say when his department ordered a financial audit of the Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages after it received anonymous complaints. The Canadian Press reported earlier this week an audit is being conducted on the office tasked with helping to preserve at-risk Indigenous languages. Half a dozen sources, including former employees, told The Canadian Press that over the five years of its existence, the commissioner’s office has failed to move the needle on strengthening Indigenous languages and supporting research. Instead, they say, the office has focused on extensive travel and hosting one big conference in Ottawa that cost $10 million. They also allege a toxic work environment, bullying, uncompleted projects and staff quitting in frustration. The sources spoke…

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