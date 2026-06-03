Oldman Watershed Council expands its work

By Somya Lohia, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shootin’ the Breeze The Oldman Watershed Council, a two-decade-old non-profit, says it is carrying out some of its most consequential work yet. From planting thousands of willows along eroding streambanks to restoring wetlands and fencing sensitive areas, dozens of annual OWC stewardship projects add up to millions of dollars in ecosystem benefits across southern Alberta, according to the organization. OWC says those efforts are part of its broader mission to improve water security across the Oldman River basin through collaboration and hands-on restoration. Founded in 2004 and based in Lethbridge, OWC describes itself as a neutral forum that brings together municipalities, Indigenous nations, industry, government and landowners to tackle water security across southwestern Alberta — roughly from High River south to Grassy Lake…



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