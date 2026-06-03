Saskatchewan lifts fire ban; 1,200 evacuees from northern communities returning home

By Jeremy Simes Saskatchewan is lifting its fire ban while roughly 1,200 evacuees from the province’s northeastern region are heading home. Bryan Chartrand with the Saskatchewan Public Safety says rain this week improved conditions, allowing the province to rescind the ban and let residents start campfires or use all-terrain vehicles. The ban had been in effect in forested areas, stretching from northwest Saskatchewan to the east by the Manitoba boundary. Chartrand says rain and cooler temperatures had also helped the fight against a blaze that was threatening road access for two First Nations communities northeast of Saskatoon. He says about 1,200 residents from Red Earth Cree Nation and Shoal Lake Cree Nation are making their way back home. Chartrand says a new fire has started north of the two First…



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