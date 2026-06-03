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Six Nations Elected Council says it is “transitioning” out of cannabis just as new season begins

June 3, 2026 270 views
One of the largest cannabis fields on Six Nations is on Fourth Line directly behind a row of homes. (TIN file photo)

Six Nations Elected Council repeals its cannabis control law By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is “transitioning out” of the cannabis business. SNEC announced Friday (May 29) it was beginning “a process to consider phasing out and repealing” its Six Nations Cannabis Control Law.” The announcement comes five years after SNEC launched its regulations saying council now “has expressed interest in discontinuing this regulatory role.” SNEC cited “ongoing challenges” and the cost to maintain the current regulatory system” as reasons for discontinuing. SNEC did not cite what the costs associated with maintaining its system or the challenges were. While Six Nations has a large cannabis industry the band has only one licensed cannabis business at Six Nations. Six Nations Police (SNP) Chief Darren Montour says he is aware…

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