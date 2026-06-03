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And that’s a Wrap! Community Awareness ends with … barbecue!

June 3, 2026 185 views
Six Nations band councillors Cynthia Jamieson, Dean Hill and Hazel Johnson took a minute to enjoy the SNEC barbecue after serving up pulled pork sandwiches for the crowd.. (Photos by Alex Murray)

By Alex Murray Writer It was fun while it lasted, but the month of free events and food has come to an end at Six Nations of the Grand River. Community Awareness Month concluded in style on Friday (May 29) with the SNGR Finale BBQ at the Central Administration building in Ohsweken. Hundreds of happy and hungry community members strolled or drove over to the event, which ran from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees picked up a free food ticket from Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill or Councillor Greg Frazer as they entered and had a chance to indulge in a pulled pork sandwich on a bun, salads, fruits, and drinks. It was one of the heartiest free meals offered up during Community Awareness this year. Plate in hand, Taima Beaver…

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