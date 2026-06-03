Six Nations has new Chief Operating officer

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Elected Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill introduced Jill Hill as the new Chief Operating Officer during the General Finance Committee meeting on June 1. “Before we get started, I just want to introduce the new Chief Operating Officer, Jill Hill. Welcome, Jill, on your first day,” she said. Elected Chief Hill didn’t give any more details about the new staff member. Hill brings a background in law, governance and Indigenous policy to one of the most senior administrative positions within Six Nations of the Grand River. A member of Six Nations of the Grand River, Hill is Mohawk Nation, Turtle Clan. She was raised on Six Nations Territory and continues to live in the community. Hill earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from the University…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice