Local News
ticker

Six Nations has new Chief Operating officer

June 3, 2026 278 views
Jill Hill SNEC Chief Operating Officer

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Elected Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill introduced Jill Hill as the new Chief Operating Officer during the General Finance Committee meeting on June 1. “Before we get started, I just want to introduce the new Chief Operating Officer, Jill Hill. Welcome, Jill, on your first day,” she said. Elected Chief Hill didn’t give any more details about the new staff member. Hill brings a background in law, governance and Indigenous policy to one of the most senior administrative positions within Six Nations of the Grand River. A member of Six Nations of the Grand River, Hill is Mohawk Nation, Turtle Clan. She was raised on Six Nations Territory and continues to live in the community. Hill earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from the University…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Conservative MP says First Nations votes will be critical in Alberta referendum

June 3, 2026 97

By Sarah Ritchie Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Conservative members of Parliament are set to spend…

Read more
National News

CP NewsAlert: Mounties in Saskatchewan resume hunt for suspect in deadly shooting

June 3, 2026 89

Police say the hunt is back on for a suspect in a deadly shooting this week…

Read more